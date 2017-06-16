BRIEF-Weibo announces receipt of a SAPPRFT notice
* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state administration of press, publication, radio, film and television of people's republic of china
June 16 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces board and senior leadership transition
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - appointed Yiannis Papanicolaou as interim chairman of board, effective immediately
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - Papanicolaou succeeds Peter Georgiopoulos as chairman
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - appointed Jean Jose Metey as interim president of Aegean, effective immediately
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - company continues to engage in a comprehensive search process to identify a new permanent president
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.