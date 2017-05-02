BRIEF-TGS and PGS announce 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada
* announce the fourth 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada for 2017
May 2 Aegion Corp:
* Aegion Corporation reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Contract backlog at March 31, 2017 was $712 million, 6 percent below contract backlog at March 31, 2016
* New orders increased in all three platforms during Q1'17 compared to Q1'16 by a total of 29 percent to $333 million
* Qtrly GAAP revenues for infrastructure solutions segment $128.9 million versus $125.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sterling slides on PM May's shrinking election lead, UK GDP miss