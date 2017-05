March 23 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc

* Aeglea Biotherapeutics to present topline data from phase 1 trial of AEB1102 for treatment of Arginase I deficiency at 2017 ACMG annual clinical genetics meeting

* Treatment with AEB1102 well tolerated, no related adverse events or clinically significant abnormal laboratory results reported

* Study showed that single, intermittent doses of AEB1102 resulted in reduction of arginine in blood to normal levels