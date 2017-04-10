BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 AEHR Test Systems -
* AEHR Test Systems announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Intends to offer and sell approximately $15.0 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten registered public offering
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018