BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 AEHR Test Systems
* AEHR Test Systems reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.16
* Sees Q4 revenue at least $6.0 million
* Q3 sales $2.7 million versus $1.7 million
* AEHR Test Systems - backlog was $11.8 million at end of Q3 of fiscal 2017
* "reiterating our forecast for strong fiscal year-over-year growth in our revenue, bookings, and bottom line" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: