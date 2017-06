May 11 Aemetis Inc

* Q1 revenue $31.6 million versus $33.3 million

* Aemetis Inc qtrly loss per share $0.43

* Aemetis - qtrly gross margins negatively impacted by increase in feedstock costs due to unusually wet winter in California, higher rail costs

* Aemetis - during Q2, rail costs have returned to more normal levels and ethanol margins have improved as corn prices remain "moderated"