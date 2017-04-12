April 12 Aeolus Tyre Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 90 percent stake in Prometeon Tyre Group S.r.l., domestic tyre firm and industrial tyres related assets for a combined 5.8 billion yuan ($841.58 million) via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p5eumX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8918 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)