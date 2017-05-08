BRIEF-Leucadia National reports a 5 pct stake in Fiesta Restaurant
Leucadia National Corp reports a 5 percent stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group as of June 9
May 8 Aeolus Tyre Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on May 9
* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing