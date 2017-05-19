BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 AEON Fantasy Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a playground facility operating JV in Vietnam, jointly with Aeon Vietnam Co Ltd
* Says JV with registered capital of 140 billion dong (700 million yen) and the co will own 65 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Fd4dTK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.