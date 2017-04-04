April 5 Nikkei:

* Aeon Mall's group operating revenue will likely rise 20% to roughly 270 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei

* Aeon Mall's group pretax profit likely grew 10% to around 46 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei

* Aeon Mall's group operating revenue likely to rise 10% over estimated fiscal 2016 result to around 290 billion yen for year ending Feb 2018 - Nikkei

* Aeon Mall's group operating profit expected to rise 10% over estimated fiscal 2016 result to about 50 billion yen for year ending Feb 2018 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: