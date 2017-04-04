BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
April 5 Nikkei:
* Aeon Mall's group operating revenue will likely rise 20% to roughly 270 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
* Aeon Mall's group pretax profit likely grew 10% to around 46 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
* Aeon Mall's group operating revenue likely to rise 10% over estimated fiscal 2016 result to around 290 billion yen for year ending Feb 2018 - Nikkei
* Aeon Mall's group operating profit expected to rise 10% over estimated fiscal 2016 result to about 50 billion yen for year ending Feb 2018 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
May 26 Soft drink maker PepsiCo Inc is in talks to acquire All Market Inc, the owner of coconut water brand Vita Coco, whose celebrity investors include Madonna and Matthew McConaughey, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.