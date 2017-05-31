May 31 Aeon Stores Hong Kong Co Ltd

* Chan Pui Man, Christine has retired as an executive director and she also resigned as managing director of company

* Yuki Habu has been re-designated from non-executive director to executive director

* Hideaki Yajima has been re-designated from deputy managing director and executive director to executive director.

* Yuki Habu has been appointed as managing director