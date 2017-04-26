April 26 AEON Thana Sinsap Thailand Pcl :

* FY net profit 2.40 billion baht versus 2.45 billion baht

* FY consolidated revenues amounted to 17.76 billion baht, an increase of 2 pct from FY 2015

* Declared final dividend of 1.85 baht per share for fiscal year ended Feb 28, 2017