BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 AEON Thana Sinsap Thailand Pcl :
* FY net profit 2.40 billion baht versus 2.45 billion baht
* FY consolidated revenues amounted to 17.76 billion baht, an increase of 2 pct from FY 2015
* Declared final dividend of 1.85 baht per share for fiscal year ended Feb 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: