Feb 23 American Electric Power Company Inc
* AEP and Dynegy to transfer ownership of co-owned power
plants
* Signed agreements to sell AEP's 330-megawatt (mw) share of
zimmer plant to Dynegy
* Agreements to purchase dynegy's 312-mw share of Conesville
Plant
* "There will be no employment impact from ownership
transfers"
* After transaction is complete, AEP would own 92 percent,
or 1,461 mw, of conesville plant; 595 mw of cardinal plant
* After transaction is complete, aep would own 603 mw of
stuart plant and 48 mw racine plant
* Transactions will not have a material impact on AEP
earnings
