Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aequus and Scientus agree to terms for a medical Cannabis commercial supply and product development collaboration

* Aequus Pharmaceuticals -Scientus will be supplier of specific Cannabinoid extracts and will have an option to co-fund clinical development of this program

* Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc - parties expect to expand collaboration to additional product development programs in future