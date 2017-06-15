S.Korea's KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo under contract with US exporter Cheniere
* KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo from Cheniere in July -sources
June 15 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Filed clinical trial application with health canada
* Filed cta for a proof of concept clinical study for its long-acting transdermal anti-nausea patch, aqs1303
* Approval of cta is expected in early july Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Facebook Inc is launching a UK program to train and fund local organizations to combat extremist material online, as internet companies attempt to clamp down on hate speech and violent content on their services.