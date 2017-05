May 3 Aercap Holdings Nv

AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT FOR A BOEING 777-200ER WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES

AIRCRAFT IS SCHEDULED TO DELIVER IN JANUARY 2018. MANUFACTURED IN 2001, AIRCRAFT WAS OPERATED BY AEROMEXICO