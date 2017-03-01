March 1 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces resubmission of NDA for
rhopressatm (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02 pct
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - pending approval, we
anticipate product launch in Q2 of 2018 for rhopressa
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - continue to expect in Q2 of 2017,
readout of six-month safety and efficacy data for rhopressa
Phase 3 registration trial
* Aerie Pharmac - anticipate in Q2'17, readout of 90-day
efficacy data from mercury 2, Second Phase 3 registration trial
for roclatan 0.02 pct/0.005 pct
