BRIEF-Big Lots sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share
May 2 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.62
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.76
LONDON, May 26 Investors shunned U.S. equities and high yield bonds in the latest week in favour of European stocks and investment grade corporate bonds, fund flow data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed on Friday.