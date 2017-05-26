May 26 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals raises $125 million in ATM sales and upsized follow-on offering

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals -priced registered underwritten public offering of $75 million of shares of its common stock at a price to public of $53.75 per share

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals-to use proceeds to fund expansion of commercialization programs in north america for rhopressa, roclatan, among others

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals- $125 million is in addition to $50 million of shares sold through completion with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co