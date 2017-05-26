UPDATE 4-BlackBerry misses Q1 forecasts, shares slide as services sales fall
* U.S.- and Canada-listed shares both fall more than 10 pct (Adds details, comment; updates share prices)
May 26 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals raises $125 million in ATM sales and upsized follow-on offering
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals -priced registered underwritten public offering of $75 million of shares of its common stock at a price to public of $53.75 per share
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals-to use proceeds to fund expansion of commercialization programs in north america for rhopressa, roclatan, among others
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals- $125 million is in addition to $50 million of shares sold through completion with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S.- and Canada-listed shares both fall more than 10 pct (Adds details, comment; updates share prices)
June 23 Gabe Pressman, a veteran reporter for NBC's New York television affiliate and a pioneer of broadcast journalism who worked in the medium for more than 60 years, died at the age of 93, WNBC said on Friday.