BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports positive rocket 4 six-month topline safety and efficacy results for rhopressatm (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02pct
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals -most common rhopressa adverse event was hyperemia, which was reported in about 48 percent of patients, 75 percent of which was mild
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc says 12-month safety data from mercury 1 are expected in Q3 of this year
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results