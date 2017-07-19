BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports positive Roclatan phase 3 12-month topline safety results

1 Min Read
July 19 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 12-month topline safety results
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - roclatan successfully demonstrates a positive safety profile and efficacy levels consistent with previously reported results
* Says continue to expect to submit our roclatan™ NDA (new drug application) in first half of 2018