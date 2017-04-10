BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc :
* Aerojet Rocketdyne expands competitive improvement program to drive affordability and position for future growth
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - announced plans for next phase of its competitive improvement program (cip) that was launched in 2015
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - phase ii includes additional consolidation and optimization of aerojet rocketdyne facilities over next two years
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - plans to consolidate its Sacramento and Vernon, California and Gainesville, Virginia sites
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - expanding its existing presence in Huntsville, Alabama
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - company plans to close its gainesville, virginia facility in q3 of 2018
* Aerojet Rocketdyne - about 170 positions there will be relocated or eliminated with relocations planned to huntsville and facility in orange county, virginia
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - company expects total costs associated with cip to be $235.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results