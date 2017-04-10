April 10 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc :

* Aerojet Rocketdyne expands competitive improvement program to drive affordability and position for future growth

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - announced plans for next phase of its competitive improvement program (cip) that was launched in 2015

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - phase ii includes additional consolidation and optimization of aerojet rocketdyne facilities over next two years

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - plans to consolidate its Sacramento and Vernon, California and Gainesville, Virginia sites

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - expanding its existing presence in Huntsville, Alabama

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - company plans to close its gainesville, virginia facility in q3 of 2018

* Aerojet Rocketdyne - about 170 positions there will be relocated or eliminated with relocations planned to huntsville and facility in orange county, virginia

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - company expects total costs associated with cip to be $235.1 million