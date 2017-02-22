BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 22 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc to acquire Coleman Aerospace; expanding into target missile vehicle business
* Deal for $15 million in cash
* Says coleman business is expected to generate approximately $40 million in revenue in 2017
* Coleman Aerospace will operate as unit of Aerojet Rocketdyne and will be renamed aerojet Rocketdyne Coleman Aerospace, Inc
* Says transaction is expected to close by end of month
* Coleman will assume new space coast integration & test facility lease at cape canaveral air force station in Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.