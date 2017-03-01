China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 2 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc
* Aerojet rocketdyne holdings says funded contract backlog as of december 31, 2016 was $2.3 billion compared to $2.4 billion as of december 31, 2015
* Aerojet rocketdyne holdings, inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 sales $532.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $493.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.