Feb 24 AES Corp
* AES and AIMCO agree to acquire Spower, the largest
independent solar developer in the United States, from Fir Tree
Partners
* AES Corp - deal for $853 million in cash, plus assumption
of $724 million in non-recourse debt
* AES Corp- AES and AIMCO will each directly and
independently purchase and own slightly below 50 pct equity
interests in Spower
* AES Corp says acquisition price is subject to customary
post-signing purchase price adjustments
* AES Corp - will provide its 2017 guidance and longer-term
expectations, and discuss this transaction on Q4 and full year
2016 financial review call on Feb 27
