UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 AES Corp:
* AES announces the early results of its tender offers for its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2021 and 8.000% senior notes due 2020
* AES Corp - tendered securities cannot be withdrawn after withdrawal deadline, which was 5:00 p.m., eastern time, on March 27, 2017
* AES - early results tender offers to purchase for cash up to $300 million principal amount of 7.375% senior notes due 2021. 8.000% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.