French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 AES Corp
* AES announces tender offers for up to a total of $300 million of its 7.375 percent senior notes due 2021 and 8.000 percent senior notes due 2020
* AES Corp says tender offers are scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane