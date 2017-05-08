May 8 Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* Aeterna Zentaris reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - qtrly revenue $261,000 versus $242,000; qtrly loss per share $0.31

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - do not anticipate conducting clinical trials of zoptrex with respect to any other indications

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - co's focus has now shifted entirely to filing new drug application for macrilen