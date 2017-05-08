BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Aeterna Zentaris Inc:
* Aeterna Zentaris reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - qtrly revenue $261,000 versus $242,000; qtrly loss per share $0.31
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - do not anticipate conducting clinical trials of zoptrex with respect to any other indications
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - co's focus has now shifted entirely to filing new drug application for macrilen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.