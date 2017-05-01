BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna Zentaris announces that ZoptEC Phase 3 clinical study of Zoptrex did not achieve its primary endpoint
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - company expects to submit Macrilen NDA in Q3 of 2017
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - Zoptrex generally performed no better than comparator drug with respect to secondary efficacy endpoints
* Aeterna Zentaris - median overall survival period for patients treated with Zoptrex was 10.9 months which is not a statistically significant
* Aeterna Zentaris - intention to submit Macrilen NDA in Q3 of 2017 and, if product receives FDA approval, to commercially launch product in Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.