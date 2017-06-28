BRIEF-BLVD Centers reports Q1 revenue of $9 million
* BLVD Centers releases fiscal first quarter financials posting a 16% increase in quarterly revenues, 614% increase in adjusted EBITDA; reports positive net profit for the quarter
June 28 Aethlon Medical Inc:
* Aethlon Medical announces fiscal 2017 results
* Aethlon Medical Inc - now plans to submit an expedited access pathway program submission to FDA
* Aethlon Medical - if EAP submission is accepted by FDA, company believes regulatory advancement of hemopurifier could be accelerated in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BLVD Centers releases fiscal first quarter financials posting a 16% increase in quarterly revenues, 614% increase in adjusted EBITDA; reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Cardiovascular Systems - On June 27, 2017, Plaintiffs filed an amended complaint regarding Shoemaker V. Cardiovascular Systems case