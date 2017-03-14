French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Aetna Inc:
* Aetna Inc - expect to reaffirm projections of full-year 2017 net income per share and full-year 2017 operating earnings per share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2mpriA0) Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane