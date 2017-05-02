US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of long weekend
May 2 Aetna Inc
* Aetna reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.71
* Q1 loss per share $1.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medical membership totaled 22.4 million at March 31, 2017
* Qtrly total health care medical benefit ratio 82.6 percent versus 80.5 percent
* Total revenue $15.2 billion for first-quarter 2017 versus $15.7 billion for first-quarter 2016
* Q1 revenue view $15.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 projected adjusted earnings per share $8.80 to $9.00
* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
