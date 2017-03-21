BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Aetna Inc
* Aetna inc - on march 17, 2017, aetna inc. Entered into a fourth amendment to five-year credit agreement dated as of march 27, 2012
* Aetna inc says fourth amendment extends maturity date of existing credit agreement to march 27, 2021 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.