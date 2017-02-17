Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Aetna Inc
* Aetna board of directors doubles quarterly cash dividend, authorizes additional share repurchases
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share
* Board authorized company to repurchase up to an additional $4 billion of its common stock.
* New authorization is in addition to approximately $1.1 billion of repurchase authority remaining under company's existing share repurchase programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says