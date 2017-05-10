May 10 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc

* Aevi Genomic Medicine announces plans to initiate Phase 2 clinical trial to confirm genetic responders to AEVI-001 and first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - patient recruitment for AEVI-002 in severe pediatric onset crohn's disease to begin during 2Q 2017

* Aevi Genomic Medicine - expect to initiate Phase 2 trial of AEVI-001 in patients with identified genetic subset during second half of 2017

* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - expects its reported cash balance to fund operations through end of q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: