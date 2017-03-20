March 20 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc:
* Aevi Genomic Medicine provides top-line results from the
saga trial of aevi-001
* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - trial did not meet primary
endpoint
* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - trial was well tolerated with
no serious adverse events
* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - safety analysis demonstrated
that aevi-001 was well tolerated at all doses
* Aevi Genomic Medicine- moving forward plan to explore
higher doses, refined genomic biomarker,study pediatric patients
which should enhance response rates,effect size of aevi-001
