WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc -
* Aevi Genomic Medicine reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016 were $39.84 million, compared to $53.06 million as of December 31, 2015
* Company expects its reported cash balance to fund operations through at least end of q1 2018
* Top-line data from saga phase 2/3 trial of AEVI-001 in adolescents with mGlur+ ADHD to be announced by end of q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.