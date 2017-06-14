June 14 AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* AEVIS VICTORIA SA PUBLISHES THE DEFINITIVE INTERIM RESULT OF ITS PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER ON LIFEWATCH LTD

* AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS VICTORIA) CONFIRMS THAT ITS PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH LTD. DID NOT SUCCEED