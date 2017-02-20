WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 20 Aevis Victoria SA:
* Publishes the prospectus of its public takeover offer for Lifewatch Ltd.
* Exchange offer values Lifewatch share between 12.40 Swiss francs and 13.60 francs ($12.36 - $13.55)
* Offer period will start on March 7, 2017 and end on April 10, 2017 at 16h00 CEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0034 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.