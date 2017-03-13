WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 13 Aevis Victoria SA:
* Position statement on the report of the board of directors of Lifewatch Ltd.
* Regrets that committee created for this occasion recommended to reject its friendly offer
* Evaluation of Ernst & Young values exchange offer for Lifewatch shareholders between 12.40 Swiss francs and 13.60 francs ($12.31 - $13.50) per Lifewatch share
* Is convinced that Lifewatch would benefit from support of a reference shareholder with a strong presence in healthcare sector
* Upon successful completion of offer, Lifewatch would become an independently managed subsidiary of Aevis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0077 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.