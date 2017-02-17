BRIEF-Ayima Group launches Ayima Query, its first Big Data Platform
* LAUNCHES AYIMA QUERY, ITS FIRST BIG DATA PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 Affecto Oyj:
* Q4 revenue 31.1 million euros ($33.2 million) versus 31.3 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 2.8 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.16 euro per share for 2016
* Expects its FY'17 revenue to be at same level or above previous year
* Sees FY'17 operating profit to be at same level or below previous year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LAUNCHES AYIMA QUERY, ITS FIRST BIG DATA PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refers to article entitled "DFTZS KL Internet City could be Revenue Asia's new core business" posted in the edge on may 29