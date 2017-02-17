Feb 17 Affecto Oyj:

* Q4 revenue 31.1 million euros ($33.2 million) versus 31.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 2.8 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.16 euro per share for 2016

* Expects its FY'17 revenue to be at same level or above previous year

