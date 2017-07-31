BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group reports Q2 earnings per share $2.22

1 Min Read
July 31 (Reuters) - Affiliated Managers Group Inc
* AMG reports financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $2.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $570.9 million
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc says AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $772 billion at June 30, 2017
* Affiliated managers group inc qtrly economic earnings per share $3.33