BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Affimed NV:
* Affimed reports financial results for fourth quarter and year end 2016
* Q4 loss per share eur 0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view EUR -0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue EUR 1.4 million versus EUR 1.7 million
* Q4 revenue view EUR 1.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affimed NV - including proceeds from offering in January and February 2017, company's operations are expected to be funded at least until end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: