BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Affine RE SA:
* FY net rental income 29.4 million euros ($30.93 million)versus 34.4 million euros year ago
* FY net profit up to 5.5 million euros
* FY current operating profit 19.6 million euros versus 27.1 million euros year ago
* FY net profit group share 5.5 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago
* Dividend of 1.0 euros per share
* EPRA NAV per share: 21.0 euros Source text: bit.ly/2mMFtiY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9506 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.