April 7 AFI Development Plc:
* Says 2016 revenue for year, including proceeds from sale
of trading properties, reached US$138.3 million (48.2 percent
increase year-on-year)
* Net loss for 2016 amounted to US$47.9 million, against a
loss of US$466.7 million in 2015, largely due to valuation
losses in H1 2016
* Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of
Dec. 31, 2016 stood at US$16.7 million
* Rental and hotel operating income declined 10.0 percent
year-on-year to US$83.6 million, mainly due to rouble
depreciation
* Looking to 2017, we expect market conditions to gradually
improve and general macroeconomic environment to remain somewhat
challenging
* NOI declined to US$50.1 million in 2016, from US$53.3
million in 2015, mainly due to slightly decreased average rent
in dollar terms across the centre
