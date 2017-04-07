April 7 AFI Development Plc:

* Says 2016 revenue for year, including proceeds from sale of trading properties, reached US$138.3 million (48.2 percent increase year-on-year)

* Net loss for 2016 amounted to US$47.9 million, against a loss of US$466.7 million in 2015, largely due to valuation losses in H1 2016

* Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Dec. 31, 2016 stood at US$16.7 million

* Rental and hotel operating income declined 10.0 percent year-on-year to US$83.6 million, mainly due to rouble depreciation

* Looking to 2017, we expect market conditions to gradually improve and general macroeconomic environment to remain somewhat challenging

* NOI declined to US$50.1 million in 2016, from US$53.3 million in 2015, mainly due to slightly decreased average rent in dollar terms across the centre