#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 8:47 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Aflac Q2 operating earnings per share $1.83

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc:

* Aflac Incorporated announces second quarter results, affirms 2017 outlook, declares third quarter cash dividend

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.83

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.79

* Q2 revenue $5.4 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.51, revenue view $21.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aflac inc - in yen terms, aflac japan's premium income, net of reinsurance, decreased 2.7% in q2 to ¥358.0 billion

* Q2 revenue view $5.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aflac inc - continue to anticipate will repurchase in range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion of co's shares in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

