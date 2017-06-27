BRIEF-UCO Bank gets members' nod for issue of up to 307.2 mln shares to India govt
* Gets members' nod for issue of up to 307.2 million shares to India government for 11.50 billion rupees
June 27 Aflac Inc:
* Aflac - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital corporation to buy up to 1.5 million shares of aflac incorporated common stock
* Aflac Inc - TRC Capital's offer is at a price of $74.25 per share
* Recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares of Aflac incorporated common stock in response to the offer
* "Aflac does not endorse this unsolicited offer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gets members' nod for issue of up to 307.2 million shares to India government for 11.50 billion rupees
* Informed by Autumn Ocean it purchased in open market 1 million shares of co at hk$0.398 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: