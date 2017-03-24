BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 24 Afone SA:
* FY revenue 50.6 million euros ($54.65 million) versus 49.9 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss 6.5 million euros versus profit of 3.6 million euros year ago
* FY net loss group share 3.4 million euros versus profit of 2.7 million euros year ago
* Management is confident in its ability to regain growth by 2018
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing