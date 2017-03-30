BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Africa Energy Corp:
* Africa Energy terminates Farmout agreement to acquire interest in offshore Namibia Block
* Africa Energy Corp - Africa Energy exercised its right to terminate Farmout agreement as a result of due diligence procedures performed by company
* Africa Energy Corp- has terminated Farmout agreement entered into on November 29, 2016 with a subsidiary of Pancontinental Oil & Gas N.L.
* Africa Energy - due diligence procedures performed by company identified discrepancies in respect of certain agreed commercial terms of Farmout transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: