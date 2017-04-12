BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 African Alliance Insurance Plc
* Retirement of Alphonse Okpor as MD/CEO, effective March 4, 2017
* Appointment of Olufunmilayo Omo as acting MD/CEO
* Appoints Cyril Ajagu as Chairman Source text ID: (bit.ly/2ot2Gtv) Further company coverage:
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: